Packaging & Illustration Project ___ 2017





Marchoc - Gialousis ©





Packaging design for a series of flavoured drinking chocolates

for professional use





The brief indicated that the product should communicate to the professional barista with a packaging

that would also serve as a visual element in the drinking establishments where it is placed.

Different flavours are communicated by the use of oxymoron illustrations with bold characteristics that describe metaphorically each flavour. The color palette is composed by intense combinations on the container along

with the illustration, conveying the joyful sense of the product.

The typography underlines and completes the artwork as a result of the manual work that’s needed

for the preparation of these unique beverages.







