







We've created visual system for World Chess Championship 2016 that took place in New York. It was used in interior design, navigation, on posters and ads, souvenirs and merchandise. Visuals are representing the thought process of a chess player over the traditional black-and-white grid. They are based on images of main symbols of New York City of course.





At the end of the event no merchandise was left unsold. No visitor was unable to navigate the halls of Fulton Market building, which hosted the match. All that was left at the end was the spirit of intellectual competition.



