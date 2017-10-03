Adherente Festival









Nov '16









Adherente Design Festival

Brand Development + CGI + UI-UX









Hailing from the creative heartlands of Guatemala City, Adherente is a Design Festival.

Slowly but surely taking it's first tentative steps in its invasion of Latin America. As a testament to how the power

of teamwork can make the world go round, the brand’s identity was made to represent the visual collaboration between

the professionalism of monochromatic editorial aesthetics and the wonder of surrealist forms and spaces.





The result is a brand completely immersed in the digital universe of the 21st century, where reality is built in pixels.















