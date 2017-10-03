Adherente Festival

Nov '16
Adherente Design Festival
Brand Development + CGI + UI-UX
Hailing from the creative heartlands of Guatemala City, Adherente is a Design Festival.
Slowly but surely taking it's first tentative steps in its invasion of Latin America. As a testament to how the power
of teamwork can make the world go round, the brand’s identity was made to represent the visual collaboration between
the professionalism of monochromatic editorial aesthetics and the wonder of surrealist forms and spaces.
The result is a brand completely immersed in the digital universe of the 21st century, where reality is built in pixels.
Team Involved:
Creative Direction + Design: Jorge Zamonsett
CGI + 3D Modeling: Gabriel Méndez
Photography: Alain Noguez