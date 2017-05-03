(Branding)
Antes de Perder la Esperanza (Before Losing Hope) is a small book part of Minke’s Documentos Especiales collection, an online graphic production firm specialized in working paper using its communicational values. The book plays the rational role as a collection of samples that Minke uses in its projects, as well as its exceptional quality finishes. More than this, Antes de Perder la Esperanza is a booklet and a pocket companion, very personal and a tad ironic, with black humor infused pages ready to be brightened with color. A personal catharsis that seeks to materialize in unique ways and under different interpretations and interventions.
Each page explores a feeling, emotion or reflection that complements and strengthens the featured textures and finishes. Antes de Perder la Esperanza is a collaboration between two countries, Mexico and Spain, with two different senses of humor and two different ways of interpreting things. It’s the result of pleasant surprises and conflicts that naturally arise before mutual understanding is reached.
Creative ideas and content developed by Savvy Studio in collaboration with Minke.