We spend our days partnering with some of our favourite people to make great projects. At the end of every year, we like to treat them with a gift. This year, we got to thinking, what kind of gift reflects the nature of rewarding relationships? In true UF tradition, we set about designing our own, and Complements were born.





Blending 3D printing, design, and a collaboration with Sydney artisans of sweetness Bakedown Cakery, Complements are modular chocolates of different flavours. They’re delicious on their own, but combine them and something truly special happens – a uniquely mouthwatering flavour greater than the sum of its parts.