Complements — Modular chocolates to pair & share
We spend our days partnering with some of our favourite people to make great projects. At the end of every year, we like to treat them with a gift. This year, we got to thinking, what kind of gift reflects the nature of rewarding relationships? In true UF tradition, we set about designing our own, and Complements were born.
Blending 3D printing, design, and a collaboration with Sydney artisans of sweetness Bakedown Cakery, Complements are modular chocolates of different flavours. They’re delicious on their own, but combine them and something truly special happens – a uniquely mouthwatering flavour greater than the sum of its parts.
Coming together to create something good
We get a lot out of pleasure from creating work that delights clients and their customers alike. It’s a feeling we wanted to create in our chocolates, so looked to create a sense of anticipation, and the unexpected – the kind of thrills all good gifts should deliver.
After exploring a wide range of interlocking shape designs, for maximum flexibility, and an elegant finish, we chose a clean, modular staircase shape for each piece, which combined with another flavour, creates a single bite-sized cube.
We used 3D printing to create the bite-size cube, which went on to form the perfect chocolate mould.
Once we’d selected a diverse flavour range, we worked on a vibrant mix of colours and painterly finishes like airbrushing, dips and marbling, to create a natural contrast to the geometric shapes. With the designs locked in, Jen from Bakedown Cakery worked her magic to bring our idea to life.
Made for each other
After much debate, and of course, extensive tasting for research purposes, the 12 chosen flavours were: shortbread, single origin dark, fairy floss, blackcurrant, cookies & cream, cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pistachio, matcha, vanilla and lemon.
A box of Complements
Reflecting the concept, and hinting at what’s inside, the packaging design used colourful organic patterns and geometric shapes, with the Complements name subtly printed on the side.
Lift the lid, peel back the delicate black tissue paper and an elegant menu revealed the flavours within, along with simple instructions for assembly, and some awesome pairing suggestions, inspired by Shigenobu Kobayashi, colour maestro and a strong design reference in the creation process.
Sharing the love
Although Complements were created for our clients, we like to share the love. We created a website to tell the story of the chocolates, giving people the chance to invent their own flavour and win a box of their own, with a pairing of mango and black sesame winning top prize, a combination that made us drool.
Speaking of sharing the love, the chocolates got quite a bit of press attention. Dezeen, Etapes, Under Consideration, Trendland, High Snobiety, Concrete Playground and the Daily Telegraph all picked up the story, and we even got some printed mentions in Baking Business and PAGE magazine.
Sweetest of all, Complements were a finalist in the Frankie Good Stuff Design Awards. It just goes to show, when it comes to rewarding relationships, a little passion goes a long way.