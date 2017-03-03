Aitor Prieto
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Kalumbo
637
114
2
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Wacom Tablet Wacom Intuos
  • About

    About

    Kalumbo is the title of the work and shares its name with the protagonist monster. This is a project focused in children’s illustrated books with… Read More
    Kalumbo is the title of the work and shares its name with the protagonist monster. This is a project focused in children’s illustrated books with a target for children of 6 to 11 years. The format of the book is panoramic with dimensions of 25 X 20 cm and its extension is 32 pages (Flyleaves included). Read Less
    Published: