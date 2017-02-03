T.S Abe
London, United Kingdom
Message
The Scroll Sketches
436
71
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A series of fashion sketches, straight from my Instagram feed.
    Published:
A Series of fashion sketches.
Straight from my Instagram feed.

@mingleesimmons
@theashleygraham
@oraclefox
@zendaya
@habermark
@i.nyamarie_
@elisajohnson & @mindofmendoza
@easyotabor & @Alealimay
@gregoryvanderwiel & @rose_bertram
@sza
@Kiersey