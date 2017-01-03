centre choregraphique national de Caen en Normandie

In 2015, Alban Richard took over as Director of Caen’s National Choreographic Centre in Normandy and called upon Murmure to fully redesign the site’s image. A vision of contemporary choreography, one in a state of constant evolution, research and experimentation.
Visual identity
Random, manual, the visual identity highlights the very essence of substance and the body: paper.
The agency has developed a reworked graphic solution based on a sleek logotype and graphic concept which has been designed as a strong statement: the tearing process. Random, manual, it highlights the very essence of substance and the body, paper, by developing unique materials. We designed a black and white visual identity to highlight the graphic strength that accompanies the tearing process. A strong, singular visual identity, one which is resolutely graphic and calls out to the viewer.
Securing a consistent typographic range which had the ability of transposing every facet of the CCN was vital. The Circular font by Lineto, highly geometric and featuring multiple layers of thickness, fulfills its role in terms of legibility and professionalism. The GT Sectra font by Grilli Type, with its distinct impasto effect, adds a touch of elegance and asserts typesetting. When it came to the main typography, we wanted a typography that was meaningful and full of history. We turned to the Bluu Next font by Velvetyne a French open source foundry, which fully falls within the scope of the Choreographic Centre’s project. Its highly singular, graphic and experimental design enabled us to use it as a genuine piece of graphic composition.
Alphabet
We customised the Bluu Next font by incorporating, onto each letter, a randomly torn shape which provided the typography with the required experimental aspect.
All print variations were designed to highlight the tear through the minimalism of their composition.
Using the chromatic strength of the black and white contrast, the agency wished to highlight tears. Black printing reveals the paper’s internal texture. Random, each material is unique depending on the movement that is carried out. All print variations have been designed to highlight the tear through the minimalism of their composition.
Business card
Business cards have been made in a slightly wider format so that a standard format may be obtained after the tearing process.
Header
To design headed papers, we worked, as we did on all print variations, on double-sided contrasts. We also used the legal notice as a graphic element that forms an integral part of the composition.
Note card & envelopes
Programme
The annual programme is resolutely minimalist, entirely black and featuring the season as its sole information.
Once it has been torn, it discloses the graphic universe. The purpose of the composition was to design a piece of art which would work whatever the type of tear and movement performed. Inside, the programme highlights the relation between the typographic interplay and photographs.
Digital
The website is aligned with the visual identity, featuring a resolutely minimalist approach that highlights the iconography and a play on typography.
Major conception work was carried out by the agency and the CCN team aiming to improve browsing and the understanding of the project though an elegant and understated interface. The website had to be practical for the public and professionals whilst remaining an everyday tool that is easy to manage for the internal team. We developed a custom-designed website based on a WordPress CMS, entirely manageable and scalable. A dynamic, two-level vertical menu helps make the website’s dense tree structure more legible. The calendar is fully automated.
visit online : ccncn.eu
Responsive
The website obviously adapts itself to all types of devices, of the mobile variety to desktop computers, for an optimal browsing experience.The dynamic vertical menu retains its function and animated effect on all devices, preventing Internet users from getting lost depending on whichever device they are using.