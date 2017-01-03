centre choregraphique national de Caen en Normandie

In 2015, Alban Richard took over as Director of Caen’s National Choreographic Centre in Normandy and called upon Murmure to fully redesign the site’s image. A vision of contemporary choreography, one in a state of constant evolution, research and experimentation.





Visual identity



Random, manual, the visual identity highlights the very essence of substance and the body: paper.





The agency has developed a reworked graphic solution based on a sleek logotype and graphic concept which has been designed as a strong statement: the tearing process. Random, manual, it highlights the very essence of substance and the body, paper, by developing unique materials. We designed a black and white visual identity to highlight the graphic strength that accompanies the tearing process. A strong, singular visual identity, one which is resolutely graphic and calls out to the viewer.