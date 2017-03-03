



Nippon Connection 2016 Festival Design





The Nippon Connection is a Japanese film festival in Frankfurt am Main. Throughout six festival days more than 100 short and long feature films from Japan will be presented. The program consists of independent films as well as blockbusters, anime, and documentaries, all categorised into the following sections: Nippon Cinema, Nippon Vision, Nippon Retro, Nippon Anime and Nippon Kids. The film festival is accompanied by a diverse supporting program with workshops, lectures, panel discussions, performances, exhibitions and a Japanese market with delicious food.





According to the theme of the section Nippon Retro "Ghost and Demons – Scary Tales from Japan“, an own version of Japanese Jōge-es (上下絵) – japanese upside-down pictures of bizarre figures, resembling gods, monsters and historical novel figures were created. The Jōge-es turn into different figures when turned upside down. The idea of the upside-down image was also applied to the typography. Depending on how you look at the design, you can read the information in either German or Japanese. If you place the design side by side, a seamless pattern emerges, which can be expanded infinitely. Only with one design you have two posters with two different languages ​​and an endless pattern.





That surprising moment when you change the perspective and see a new image shall encourage the viewer to discover Japan and the Japanese film at the Nippon Connection in an entirely new and different way. Furthermore movies always offer a different perspective to the audience by presenting a new and surprising view of the world.









