It is not very often a company of great success wants to completely revolutionised their approach. A bold move of a 360 turn of all channels of communication within a short time frame. Elodie Deviras and Jaime Monfort came to us with a request to do so for their potent product design company DOIY. Missioned to shape gems of creativity to bring cheer to modern life they had a clear vision of the renewal of DOIY, touching all the points of the company, from strategy and art direction to packaging, catalogues and digital platform.

