Maxim Goudin
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Message
Cubes
4315
968
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Cube bots with obscure homages
    Published:

Graphics by Illarion Gordon

Tetsuo

Red right hand

The bat

Cosmos

Airborne ape

Alien

Frank Lloyd Wright