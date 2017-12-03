Discover
Maxim Goudin
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cubes
Industrial Design
Toy Design
Digital Art
Cube bots with obscure homages
Published:
Graphics by
Illarion Gordon
Tetsuo
Red right hand
The bat
Cosmos
Airborne ape
Alien
Frank Lloyd Wright
Thank You!
Tags
tetsuo
batman
airborne ape
robot
red right hand
