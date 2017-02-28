Discover
Matthias Heiderich
Berlin, Germany
Material III
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/28/2017
Material III
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/28/2017"
About
Architecture, places, and scenes captured in the cities of Rotterdam, Naples, Trieste, Genoa, Milano, Terni, Rome.
Architecture, places, and scenes captured in the cities of Rotterdam, Naples, Trieste, Genoa, Milano, Terni, Rome. Architecture (in the order of appearance): De Rotterdam - Rem Koolhaas // Monte Amiata Housing, Milano, Italy – Carlo Aymonino & Aldo Rossi // Nuovo Corviale, Rome, Italy – Mario Fiorentino // La Lavatrice di Genoa, Genoa, Italy – Aldo Luigi Rizzo // Piazza Grande, Napoli, Italy – Aldo Loris Rossi // Nuovo Villaggio Matteotti, Terni, Italy – Giancarlo De Carlo // Rozzol Melara, Trieste, Italy – Studio Architetti Celli Tognon // Centro Direzionale, Naples, Italy – Kenzo Tange // Forte Quezzi, Genova, Italy – Luigi Carlo Daneri & Eugenio Fuselli // All images © 2017 Matthias Heiderich - www.matthias-heiderich.de // instagram.com/massju // matthiasheiderich.tumblr.com. Contact: matthias@matthias-heiderich.de
Published:
Many images from my Material series are part of a project called "Alveare", which is now available as a photo book (+ vinyl by Andrea Belfi) via
IIKKI BOOKS
Matthias Heiderich
Berlin, Germany
Material II
by
Matthias Heiderich
1315
14131
Featured On:
10/11/2016
Photography
Material I
by
Matthias Heiderich
2206
20044
Featured On:
5/31/2016
Photography
Nowhere in Particular II
by
Multiple Owners
Matthias Heiderich
Elias Verhallen
1408
14072
Featured On:
2/19/2016
Photography
Nowhere in Particular
by
Matthias Heiderich
1345
13000
Featured On:
10/10/2015
Photography
Systems / Layers III
by
Matthias Heiderich
2120
23717
Featured On:
6/10/2015
Photography
Comments
Basic Info
Architecture, places, and scenes captured in the cities of Rotterdam, Naples, Trieste, Genoa, Milano, Terni, Rome. Architecture (in the order of appearance): De Rotterdam - Rem Koolhaas // Monte Amiata Housing, Milano, Italy – Carlo Aymonino & Aldo Rossi // Nuovo Corviale, Rome, Italy – Mario Fiorentino // La Lavatrice di Genoa, Genoa, Italy – Aldo Luigi Rizzo // Piazza Grande, Napoli, Italy – Aldo Loris Rossi // Nuovo Villaggio Matteotti, Terni, Italy – Giancarlo De Carlo // Rozzol Melara, Trieste, Italy – Studio Architetti Celli Tognon // Centro Direzionale, Naples, Italy – Kenzo Tange // Forte Quezzi, Genova, Italy – Luigi Carlo Daneri & Eugenio Fuselli // All images © 2017 Matthias Heiderich - www.matthias-heiderich.de // instagram.com/massju // matthiasheiderich.tumblr.com. Contact: matthias@matthias-heiderich.de
Published:
Credits
Matthias Heiderich
Berlin, Germany
Tags
architectural photography
Brutalism
Minimalism
Urban
Rome
Corviale
aldo rossi
modernism
Rotterdam
milano
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
