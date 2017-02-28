Matthias Heiderich
Berlin, Germany
Material III
    Architecture, places, and scenes captured in the cities of Rotterdam, Naples, Trieste, Genoa, Milano, Terni, Rome. Architecture (in the order o… Read More
    Architecture, places, and scenes captured in the cities of Rotterdam, Naples, Trieste, Genoa, Milano, Terni, Rome. Architecture (in the order of appearance): De Rotterdam - Rem Koolhaas // Monte Amiata Housing, Milano, Italy – Carlo Aymonino & Aldo Rossi // Nuovo Corviale, Rome, Italy – Mario Fiorentino // La Lavatrice di Genoa, Genoa, Italy – Aldo Luigi Rizzo // Piazza Grande, Napoli, Italy – Aldo Loris Rossi // Nuovo Villaggio Matteotti, Terni, Italy – Giancarlo De Carlo // Rozzol Melara, Trieste, Italy – Studio Architetti Celli Tognon // Centro Direzionale, Naples, Italy – Kenzo Tange // Forte Quezzi, Genova, Italy – Luigi Carlo Daneri & Eugenio Fuselli // All images © 2017 Matthias Heiderich - www.matthias-heiderich.de // instagram.com/massju // matthiasheiderich.tumblr.com. Contact: matthias@matthias-heiderich.de Read Less
Many images from my Material series are part of a project called "Alveare", which is now available as a photo book (+ vinyl by Andrea Belfi) via 
