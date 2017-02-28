Material III

About

Architecture, places, and scenes captured in the cities of Rotterdam, Naples, Trieste, Genoa, Milano, Terni, Rome. Architecture (in the order of appearance): De Rotterdam - Rem Koolhaas // Monte Amiata Housing, Milano, Italy – Carlo Aymonino & Aldo Rossi // Nuovo Corviale, Rome, Italy – Mario Fiorentino // La Lavatrice di Genoa, Genoa, Italy – Aldo Luigi Rizzo // Piazza Grande, Napoli, Italy – Aldo Loris Rossi // Nuovo Villaggio Matteotti, Terni, Italy – Giancarlo De Carlo // Rozzol Melara, Trieste, Italy – Studio Architetti Celli Tognon // Centro Direzionale, Naples, Italy – Kenzo Tange // Forte Quezzi, Genova, Italy – Luigi Carlo Daneri & Eugenio Fuselli // All images © 2017 Matthias Heiderich - www.matthias-heiderich.de // instagram.com/massju // matthiasheiderich.tumblr.com. Contact: matthias@matthias-heiderich.de Read Less

