About

From naming up to the full corporate identity we took on the foundation and development of the hairdresser Smukke. Timelessly designed, influence… Read More

From naming up to the full corporate identity we took on the foundation and development of the hairdresser Smukke. Timelessly designed, influenced by tradition and artwork. The basic idea of the branding is to bring together both, traditional craft and modern style. Customer appreciation comes first in every step they do. On top, a grid system has been developed which is individually adaptable to the respective format. The design takes up the merge of geometry and creativity of the hairdressing trade, perfected in high-quality print finishing. Read Less

Published: