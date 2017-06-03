An illustration based on an english garden was created as the general theme for the marketing materials
A special invitation inspired by "Film Noir" was created in the shape of an old fashioned movie ticket
Modernising Scabal’s communication tools, whilst staying true to their heritage
Scabal is a luxury fabric manufacturer based in Brussels Belgium. The brand has seen great international success and has dressed the likes of Barack Obama andLeonardo DiCaprio.
We collaborated closely with Scabal to develop a new overall design for the brand’s marketing materials, so that they can continue to appeal to an ever-evolving customer and supplier base. The aim was to increase the quality of Scabal’s marketing materials and modernises the way it reaches out to their customers, whilst remaining true to the brand’s heritage. This included re-designing the brand’s catalogues, invitations and look books. The support materials were harmonised to ensure that Scabal can consistently be identified, as well as allowing the brand to continue to stand out from its competitors.