PsoTy Charity Calendar

Foundation Two Plus Four every year seems calendar, which total income is intended for homeless animals under the care of the foundation. The protagonists calendar Pranks 2017 are dogs whose fate changed the inspectors. Animal protection foundation Two Plus Four. They were beaten, starved, often sick and kept on a short heavy chains attached to something that just had to remind stall. Some of them never came out to the court, other lifelong house watched only from the outside. Now, thanks to the help of volunteers and people with a big heart are treated, learn about life in a home away from pain and suffering. Against their owners proceedings are about cruelty to animals. This year's calendar is intended to provide resources for further interventions and treatment and socialization of dogs, hundreds of which are still suffering. Read Less

