Blend Station, a coffee shop located in the heart of Condesa neighborhood, is our first integral project in Mexico City. We decided to develop the branding concept on every corner of the shop. Along with a talented team, we designed way beyond a logo or a package. We thought about the whole experience: coffee’s place of origin, roasting methods, the drinking ritual, the ceramic where every blend will be poured, how every meal should be placed in plate and even a huge mural in the wall that represents Blend’s essence. All this work done to represent a space that wakes you up to the smell of coffee and inspires you into new ideas.







Collaborators.

Blend, Solvar, Lum lum & Daqustic



For more info: press@byfutura.com

Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa



