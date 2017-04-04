—





Leon León is a French-Mexican company specializing in furniture and interior design, which began to work inspired by the iconic Acapulco chair. As any well-executed project wanting to evolve, today it wants to go for more. For the identity, we decided to start at the root of the brand and reinterpret its Euro-Latin origin, mixing European abstractionism, and contrasting with native figurative art and the tropical spice of Acapulco. For the logotype, we created unique characters even though the name is itself a play on repetition. The result is an abstract, joyful, risky and colorful brand, a hypothetical visual representation of Kandinsky emerging in 70's sunny Acapulco instead of frozen Moscow.

Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa





