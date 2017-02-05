Discover
Wenjia Tang
Baltimore, MD, USA
Maps & Others
Illustration
Wenjia Tang
Baltimore, MD, USA
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/2/2017
Various projects I did for my Maps class
Mapping The Brain
Nakameguro Editorial Map
State Stats (North Carolina)
Geyuan Garden in Yangzhou, China
Map of Hogwarts
A Compass Rose
Thank You!
Wenjia Tang
Baltimore, MD, USA
Don Quixote
by
Wenjia Tang
179
734
Illustration
Alphabet Zoo
by
Wenjia Tang
517
1952
Featured On:
3/11/2017
Illustration
Wissen Magazine
by
Wenjia Tang
905
4380
Featured On:
12/23/2016
Illustration
The Classics of Mountains and Seas
by
Wenjia Tang
456
2196
Featured On:
1/16/2017
Illustration
1,2,3,4
by
Wenjia Tang
152
713
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Various projects I did for my Maps class
Credits
Wenjia Tang
Baltimore, MD, USA
Tags
maps
editorial
school
