Multiple Owners
Studio Pigeon Krakow, Poland
Marta Szu Cracow, Poland
Martyna Orlik Krakow, Poland
Rafał Blecharz Krakow, Poland
slawek wydra Cracow, Poland
Maria Pawlikowska Krakow, Poland
MetaBrite - Studio Pigeon animation
    MetaBrite specializes in extracting every possible detail from consumer purchase receipts.The primary purpose of our animation was to demonstrate… Read More
    MetaBrite specializes in extracting every possible detail from consumer purchase receipts.The primary purpose of our animation was to demonstrate how MetaBrite solutions answers the problem statement and how they work. We based our concept on a flat design with some 3D elements. The Composition is always centrally set. Black contours are strongly marked here, and white and yellow colors from MetaBrite visual identification become the dominants. Read Less
