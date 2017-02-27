Kim Janssen - Cousins - CD & Vinyl

About

Cousins is a poetic album with lyrics full of images and symbolism. Since words and lyrics are so important a clear and bold display typeface was custom designed based to fit the words best. The only non typographic element is a photo of a smoggy city, impersonal but also filled with stories, a feeling. All colours are directly derived from this photo. The typography is set loosely within certain grids, just like the words in his music, in a copperish gold hot-foil. Recorded across two years and several studios, the album features contributions from Marla Hansen (Sufjan Stevens, The National) and Eiríkur Orri Ólafsson (Sigur Rós) and was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach house, Future Islands) and mastered by Greg Calbi (Blood on the Tracks, Graceland). Read Less

