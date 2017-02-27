Kim Janssen - Cousins - CD & Vinyl

Filled with idiosyncrasies, triumphs and tragedies, 'Cousins', is a personal account, about looking back and growing older, about longing and displacement, spiritual doubt, dedication, and obsession.
Cousins is a poetic album with lyrics full of images and symbolism. Since words and lyrics are so important a clear and bold display typeface was custom designed based to fit the words best. The only non typographic element is a photo of a smoggy city, impersonal but also filled with stories, a feeling. All colours are directly derived from this photo. The typography is set loosely within certain grids, just like the words in his music, in a copperish gold hot-foil.
Kim's new record, 'Cousins', is a pop album, swinging in tone from dark to blinding technicolor, with glossy synths, huge orchestral arrangements and Kim's vocal - at times a Bill Callahan-esque croon, at times a soaring falsetto. Dark strings and steel swells surround hushed ballads and bursts of maximalist pop, as Kim threads memories of Loi Krathong nights, earthquake drills and political turbulence into a domestic landscape of front yards, birthday parties and chinese restaurants.
Recorded across two years and several studios, the album features contributions from Marla Hansen (Sufjan Stevens, The National) and Eiríkur Orri Ólafsson (Sigur Rós) and was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach house, Future Islands) and mastered by Greg Calbi (Blood on the Tracks, Graceland).
