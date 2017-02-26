Antoni Tudisco
Hamburg, Germany
Message
Nike x R.T. Campaign #WeBelieveInThePowerOfLove
1372
246
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Antoni Tudisco
Hamburg, Germany
Message
Nike x R.T. Campaign #WeBelieveInThePowerOfLove
1372
246
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Nike x Riccardo Tisci Campaign
    Published:
Client: Nike
Studio: Luca Finotti
Director: Luca Finotti
My Role: AD+3D 