‘Hidden Gems of Sydney’ brings together secret treasures and hand picked adventures in a crafted blog dedicated to Sydneysiders. To launch the new blog Made Somewhere designed a fun loving and innovative brand which incorporated a multi-layered brandmark, set around the Sydney Harbour Bridge, playful brand iconography and illustrations to support each adventure. The brand was supported by a trustworthy and personalised tone of voice, a playful and coastal brand style guide, adventurer apparel and social media guides and templates. Read Less

