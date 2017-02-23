Made Somewhere
Hidden Gems of Sydney
    ‘Hidden Gems of Sydney’ brings together secret treasures and hand picked adventures in a crafted blog dedicated to Sydneysiders. To launch the ne… Read More
    ‘Hidden Gems of Sydney’ brings together secret treasures and hand picked adventures in a crafted blog dedicated to Sydneysiders. To launch the new blog Made Somewhere designed a fun loving and innovative brand which incorporated a multi-layered brandmark, set around the Sydney Harbour Bridge, playful brand iconography and illustrations to support each adventure. The brand was supported by a trustworthy and personalised tone of voice, a playful and coastal brand style guide, adventurer apparel and social media guides and templates. Read Less
‘Hidden Gems of Sydney’ brings together secret treasures and hand picked adventures in a crafted blog dedicated to Sydneysiders. To launch the new blog Made Somewhere designed a fun loving and innovative brand which incorporated a multi-layered brandmark, set around the Sydney Harbour Bridge, playful brand iconography and illustrations to support each adventure. The brand was supported by a trustworthy and personalised tone of voice, a playful and coastal brand style guide, adventurer apparel and social media guides and templates.


   
