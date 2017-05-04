Nouvelle étiquette
Nouvelle étiquette
Metz, France
Message
Orchestre national de Lorraine 2016-2017
1879
221
16
    For over 40 years, the National Orchestra of Lorraine has been a major player in French and international cultural life. Its repertoire is demanding and eclectic, placing equal value on both the great classical works and contemporary creations. After a first year of fruitful graphic design cooperation, the orchestra has again invited us to create their visual identity for the 2016-2017 season. We will design a strong, subtle and ethereal graphic identity. With the poem "La Chevelure" by Baudelaire as a common thread, we will be creating a set of graphical backgrounds, considered as multiple resonances of the talent of the artists invited by the orchestra. These soundscapes create a demanding and contemporary identity, distilled through the orchestra's various documents. Read Less
For over 40 years, the Orchestre national de Lorraine has been a major player in French and international cultural life. Its repertoire is demanding 
and eclectic, placing equal value on both the great classical works and contemporary creations.

After a first year of fruitful graphic design cooperation, the orchestra has again invited us to create their visual identity for the 2016-2017 season.

We designed a strong, subtle and ethereal graphic identity. With the poem "La Chevelure" by Baudelaire as a common thread, we created 
a set of graphical backgrounds, considered as multiple resonances of the talent of the artists invited by the orchestra. These soundscapes display 
a demanding and contemporary identity, distilled through the orchestra's various documents.