Orchestre national de Lorraine 2016-2017

For over 40 years, the Orchestre national de Lorraine has been a major player in French and international cultural life. Its repertoire is demanding

and eclectic, placing equal value on both the great classical works and contemporary creations.





After a first year of fruitful graphic design cooperation, the orchestra has again invited us to create their visual identity for the 2016-2017 season.





We designed a strong, subtle and ethereal graphic identity. With the poem "La Chevelure" by Baudelaire as a common thread, we created

a set of graphical backgrounds, considered as multiple resonances of the talent of the artists invited by the orchestra. These soundscapes display