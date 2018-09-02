We worked on the identity for I AM Studio in 2012. The brand was just starting out, trying to find a distinct voice, looking for its own place in emerging Russian fashion industry. It was a classic "friends doing work for friends" scenario. 5 years later we were entrusted to completely overhaul the look & feel of the brand.





A lot has changed for I AM Studio since we worked on the initial job. It has grown to become one of the most prominent forward-thinking fashion brands in Russia. It has matured in a lot of ways, shifted focus, found its own recognisable style. The identity had to reflect that: look simple, iconic, different.



