Selva Nevada - The Colombian Rainforest in an Ice Cream





Nos encargaron crear la marca y los empaques para Selva Nevada; una heladería artesanal que rescata los sabores de la biodiversidad colombiana.

Al probar los productos nos transportó inmediatamente a la selva, y eso mismo queríamos que pasara con los empaques. Decidimos entonces ilustrar la fauna y flora colombiana alrededor del empaque con un estilo muy inspirado en Henri Rousseau. El resultado: la selva de Colombia en un helado.



