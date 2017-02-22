Selva Nevada - The Colombian Rainforest in an Ice Cream
Nos encargaron crear la marca y los empaques para Selva Nevada; una heladería artesanal que rescata los sabores de la biodiversidad colombiana.
Al probar los productos nos transportó inmediatamente a la selva, y eso mismo queríamos que pasara con los empaques. Decidimos entonces ilustrar la fauna y flora colombiana alrededor del empaque con un estilo muy inspirado en Henri Rousseau. El resultado: la selva de Colombia en un helado.
We were commissioned to create the brand and packaging for Selva Nevada; An artisan ice cream company that rescues the flavors of Colombian biodiversity.
When we tried the products we were immediately transported to the jungle, and we wanted to convey the same feeling through our packaging. We decided to illustrate the Colombian fauna and flora around the packaging with style inspired by Henri Rousseau. The result: Colombia's jungle in an ice cream.
When we tried the products we were immediately transported to the jungle, and we wanted to convey the same feeling through our packaging. We decided to illustrate the Colombian fauna and flora around the packaging with style inspired by Henri Rousseau. The result: Colombia's jungle in an ice cream.
Credits
Siegenthaler &Co; Design Firm
Oliver Siegenthaler; Art director
Oliver Siegenthaler; Designer
Angélica Delvalle; Ilustrador
Yanina Arabena & Guillermo Vizzari; Calligraphy