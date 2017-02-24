Kultursymposium Weimar 2016 – Branding

About

Visual Identity of the »Kultursymposium Weimar 2016«, themed »The Sharing Game: Exchange in culture and society« organized by the Goethe Institute Munich. At the Kultursymposium Weimar the Goethe-Institut is searching for answers to sharing and exchange as basic human cultural practices: When do I share – and with whom? And what is thea meaning of trust in times of social media, couch surfing and car sharing? We visualized the subject of the symposium as an active process, which communicates the dynamic principle of sharing and exchange through typography. The displaceable typographic key visual provides the groundwork for a consistent but flexible design grid that was combined with puristic photographs through all media. Read Less

