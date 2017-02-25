The Bijou Factory

Branding, Strategy, Packaging, Photography

2016





The Bijou Factory offers a range of DIY self-made jewelry kits. Based on the belief that DIY and premium quality go well together, The Bijou Factory showcases a fine product that is easy to make.





We imagined a custom box, which breaks the classic codes of the jewel case, by adding a window that shows the centrepiece of the product. We conceived a fresh, colourful and soft packaging that matches the jewelry as well as the target customers. The shapes appearing on the box are reminiscent of handmade work and reminds us of the different pieces of the jewelry.



