The Bijou Factory
Branding, Strategy, Packaging, Photography
2016
The Bijou Factory offers a range of DIY self-made jewelry kits. Based on the belief that DIY and premium quality go well together, The Bijou Factory showcases a fine product that is easy to make.
We imagined a custom box, which breaks the classic codes of the jewel case, by adding a window that shows the centrepiece of the product. We conceived a fresh, colourful and soft packaging that matches the jewelry as well as the target customers. The shapes appearing on the box are reminiscent of handmade work and reminds us of the different pieces of the jewelry.
In order to support the DIY aspect of the brand, we have created labels that directly include the buyer in the experience: a jewel "made by you". The smiley face that is created by the letters "i" and "j" of the logo also evokes this pleasing and reassuring aspect. Finally, the friendly tone used on the boxes reminds you that making your own jewel is "as easy as taking a selfie" or "walking in high heels".