EMMA – In Search of the Present

Inspired by Olavi Paavolainen’s essay collection from 1929, the exhibition “In Search of the Present” addresses questions we face in this ever changing world we live in. “In Search of the Present” is a new visual layer to the black-and-wite identity of EMMA Museum. Like Picasso’s Periodo Azul or Yves Klein’s Epoca Blu the exhibitions is EMMA’s blue period. The exhibition’s identity is based on a continuous scrolling movement we are surrounded by. The movement can be seen in all of the applications of the identity, either as a cut out text or a physical movement. The idea of EMMA’s blue period is present through out the identity and the combination of white and blue sets a perfect frame for the art pieces of the exhibition. Read Less

