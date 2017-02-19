Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
ŠKODA KODIAQ for Red Bulletin Magazine
ŠKODA KODIAQ with Raimund Baumschlager for Red Bulletin Magazine

Photo Editor: Eva Kerschbaum
Text: Robert Sperl
Photography&Post Production: AGNIESZKA DOROSZEWICZ