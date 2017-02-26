Gmund Swatchbooks

In the paper industry, the swatchbook is an invaluable sales tool. As part of an initiative to update their swatchbook system, the goal was to create a cohesive collection that would showcase their papers’ performance capabilities and serve as a testament to each product’s artistry and printability.
The design direction for the swatchbook covers was informed by each paper’s unique character and qualities.
A range of photographic styles was employed, including still life, landscape, portrait, and abstract.
Inside each swatchbook, the pages feature an array of product finishes and colors as well as designs that highlight a variety of techniques, including offset printing, hot-foil stamping, embossing and debossing, silkscreen, letterpress, and engraving.
A custom-designed, handmade wooden box houses the entire swatchbook collection.