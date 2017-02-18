My 1st Fashion Editorial

Before this past year ended I was contacted by wonder anonym project and creative director Isabelita Virtual to create a serie of images along with agency Somos Usted , based in Barcelona, my hometown, for brand Miranda for Lydia

We did team in this whole concept to recreate oniric colorful worlds embracing this new clothing collection. All environments were digitalized according the real parameters I took in the physic world we took the pictures, so in terms of postproduction there were probably more problems of conceptualizing the blended images ( digital and real ) than time spent in Photoshop.