About

Midlight Records is a Dutch label and platform that releases hot tracks, hosts smooth radio shows, dandy events and frequently curates mesmerising mixtapes under the ‘session’ tag. We’ve been working with Midlight since the very beginning. During the years the brand has evolved and expanded from events to records. In 2017 the brand will receive a new fresh look to take on the next 10 years. Read Less

