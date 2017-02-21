Discover
Le Creative
Paris, France
Various projects from late 2016 to early 2017
Digital Photography
Art Direction
Product Design
Le Creative
Paris, France
Various projects from late 2016 to early 2017
Digital Photography
Art Direction
Product Design
About
About
Published:
Various personal projects from late 2016 and early 2017
Photography, object design and post-production by us.
Follow us on
Instagram
Tumblr
Facebook.
Thanks !
Le Creative
Paris, France
Moncler SS17
by
Le Creative
17
188
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Film
BURN Energy Drink Vjing Content
by
Le Creative
644
20926
Featured On:
5/20/2016
Art Direction
,
Directing
,
Visual Effects
Various project of Late 2015 early 2016
by
Le Creative
458
17457
Featured On:
2/21/2016
Photography
,
Art Direction
HERMES WINDOWS DISPLAY 2015 / french network
by
Le Creative
248
4469
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Industrial Design
HERMES WINDOW DISPLAY 2015 / FRANCE
by
Le Creative
1340
18511
Featured On:
3/15/2015
Art Direction
,
Sculpting
,
Set Design
View Complete Profile →
Credits
Le Creative
Paris, France
Tags
5fruits
lecreative
resin
metal
Photography
object design
