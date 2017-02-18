I am Nuria — Branding + Pantotarjetera

An identity that you can touch and feel
I am Nuria
BRANDING
We've designed the brand identity for ‘I am Nuria’, a creative production consultancy firm, so that clients can touch and feel the essence of the brand thanks to its own communication elements.
‘Hello’ – this is how a conversation with ‘I am Nuria’ begins. A friendly conversation that invites you to get advice on your print production projects. Our aim was to create a brand that highlighted the personality and professionalism of ‘I am Nuria’, but that also showed what this creative production consultancy firm has got to offer design studios and companies.
This identity includes communication elements that enable clients to experience all the expertise, quality and versatility of ‘I am Nuria’. These communication elements (like business cards, letterheads and note cards, to name a few) use a wide range of papers, textures, colours and techniques.
We have partnered with Fedrigoni to make this possible – they provided a wide selection of paper to develop the identity.
What’s more, we have created an exclusive, original and extremely useful tool – the ‘Pantotarjetera’. It brings together two important concepts: know-how in the world of print production and the versatility of a business card.
The ‘Pantotarjetera’
A new way of doing business cards based on a Pantone swatch book.
With the ‘Pantotarjetera’, giving out business cards becomes a real experience.
The cards are made out of 44 different types of Fedrigoni paper, using digital offset and silk screen printing, and getting the most out of these two printing techniques.
As well as contact info, each ‘I am Nuria’ card includes the name of the paper that is used and its weight in grams. It’s the perfect 3-in-1: a unique and original item that is a business card holder, and a paper and colour sampler at the same time.
Several design studios in Barcelona already know about the ‘Pantotarjetera’ and there is a lot of interest. It is rapidly becoming a must-have for many designers.
"The Pantotarjetera" Process
Thanks for watching!
Feel free to appreciate, share and comment :)