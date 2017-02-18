I am Nuria — Branding + Pantotarjetera









‘Hello’ – this is how a conversation with ‘I am Nuria’ begins. A friendly conversation that invites you to get advice on your print production projects. Our aim was to create a brand that highlighted the personality and professionalism of ‘I am Nuria’, but that also showed what this creative production consultancy firm has got to offer design studios and companies.





This identity includes communication elements that enable clients to experience all the expertise, quality and versatility of ‘I am Nuria’. These communication elements (like business cards, letterheads and note cards, to name a few) use a wide range of papers, textures, colours and techniques.





We have partnered with Fedrigoni to make this possible – they provided a wide selection of paper to develop the identity.





What’s more, we have created an exclusive, original and extremely useful tool – the ‘ Pantotarjetera ’. It brings together two important concepts: know-how in the world of print production and the versatility of a business card.



