I just got the green light from Paramount to share one of the images I did for the upcoming Ghost in the Shell movie coming out end of March. Paramount Pictures gave me the unique opportunity to visit the set of Ghost in the Shell as well as the art departments at Weta to get a unique glimpse of the production. Inspired by the pre-production visuals and sets and further deepened by my travels through Hong Kong and Tokyo I decided on visualising this staple of the modern asian metropolis. Through these alleys flows the lifeblood of the city, literally and figuratively. Between the light of the glistening skyscrapers, divided up by canals, this is where people live, eat and die. I was always intrigued by the shadowy, dirty, confined spaces that hold so much detail, chaos and reveal so much about the people who frequent them. Read Less

