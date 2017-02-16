RAUMINDEX





Room for new ideas





Raumindex creates integrated concepts for shops, that function as up to date solutions for businesses. So it makes perfect sense that Raumindex itself also shows a fresh new side with a new corporate design.





The team of Raumindex consists of young lateral thinkers who surprise with exciting concepts.

A fact that wasn’t really visible in the company’s identity so far but should be changed with a positioning and a new design. Another goal was to sharpen the profile and to make Raumindex more tangible and more available. With a coherent appearance, that lives up to the company’s great work.







