RAUMINDEX
Room for new ideas
Raumindex creates integrated concepts for shops, that function as up to date solutions for businesses. So it makes perfect sense that Raumindex itself also shows a fresh new side with a new corporate design.
The team of Raumindex consists of young lateral thinkers who surprise with exciting concepts.
A fact that wasn’t really visible in the company’s identity so far but should be changed with a positioning and a new design. Another goal was to sharpen the profile and to make Raumindex more tangible and more available. With a coherent appearance, that lives up to the company’s great work.
Credits:
Customer: raumINDEX Consulting, Engineers GmbH
Brand consulting: Maria Krischner, Kirsten Ives
Project Management: Maria Krischner
Art Direction: Wolfgang Niederl
Graphic Design: Marie Pierer
Graphic Design: Marie Pierer
Text: Andreas Leitner
Photography: Alex Krischner
Photography: Alex Krischner