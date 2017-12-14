Fil Dunsky
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
From Me to You
Floor Standing Board Game
8 to 6 meters game about house safety rules for kids awareness


Bank Insurance Ads
Three advertising illustrations I've done together with Alexey Samsonov for VTB24.
I was drawing and he has done everything else.


Brazilian English Book
Few illustrations for awesome crazy Brazilians who are designing such a books for their local schools.


Cats and kittens
Stickers and some sketches for toys


Water Package Designs for Kids
Anti-Disney characters for Russian water packs


Quin Bite Raw Bars
Plate-like Stickers faces for vegetarian gluten free super duper tasty snacks

Thank You!
