The logic of the local. Norwegian and Polish design

The logic of the local. Norwegian and Polish contemporary design
The exhibition presents contemporary design in Poland and Norway, which has become one of the top areas of culture, playing an important role in the foreign promotion of the two countries. One of the main trends in both Polish and Norwegian design is the use of vernacular tradition in the context of techniques and materials, as well as invoking the concept of sustainable development.
The exhibition is an attempt at showing mutual Polish‑Norwegian correlations and affinities in design from the last fifteen years. The issue is illustrated by specific works of Polish and Norwegian designers, already awarded and recognized in the world or most recent ones. The display will include Polish exhibits from the Ethnographic Museum in Kraków and Norwegian items from the Sverresborg Trøndelag Folkemuseum, exemplifying traditional crafts – contemporary source of inspiration both in shaping new forms, and in the philosophy and strategy of today’s design.
Wystawa zaprezentuje współczesne wzornictwo w Polsce i w Norwegii, które stało się jedną z bardziej popularnych dziedzin kultury, odgrywając niebagatelną rolę w zagranicznej promocji obu krajów. Jednym z wiodących trendów zarówno w polskim jak i norweskim designie jest projektowanie wykorzystujące rodzimą tradycję warsztatową i materiałową jak również idee zrównoważonego rozwoju.
Ekspozycja będzie próbą ukazania wzajemnych polsko-norweskich korelacji i punktów stycznych w designie ostatnich 15 lat. Wystawa zaprezentuje blisko 100 prac kilkudziesięciu młodych polskich i norweskich designerów, prace zarówno już nagradzane i uznane w świecie jak i te najnowsze.