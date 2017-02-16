Luxembourg Infographics 2017

About

"Luxembourg 2017" is a set of 14 infographics on the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg developed by HUMAN MADE for the Information and Press Service of the Luxembourg government, in collaboration with the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (STATEC). The purpose of these infographics is to present and promote the country in a visual and funny way with an emphasis on the following topics: geography, multicultural population, history of the Grand Duchy, linguistic situation, national symbols, culture and traditions, politics and institutions, economy, labour market, mobility, quality of life, Luxembourg in the world. Read Less

