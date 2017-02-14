Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Various illustrations 2016 / 2017
Illustration
2214
658
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/14/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Various illustrations 2016 / 2017
Illustration
2214
658
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/14/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Various illustrations by Patryk Hardziej
Published:
Tim Burton
Close Guantanamo Bay
Virgil's Aeneid
Beauty
Stephen Hawking
Odysseus
Kid
WWW
—
FACEBOOK
—
INSTAGRAM
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Various Illustrations 2015
by
Patryk Hardziej
4273
36309
Featured On:
1/28/2016
Art Direction
,
Drawing
,
Illustration
Various illustrations 2016
by
Patryk Hardziej
2439
20596
Featured On:
8/4/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
Various illustrations
by
Patryk Hardziej
1884
18960
Featured On:
5/4/2015
Illustration
Gdynia Design Days 2016
by
Multiple Owners
Patryk Hardziej
¬ Negation Studio
Patrycja Podkościelny
873
8114
Featured On:
8/23/2016
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
Album Covers 2015
by
Patryk Hardziej
1249
11398
Featured On:
4/26/2016
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Music
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Various illustrations by Patryk Hardziej
Published:
Credits
Patryk Hardziej
Gdynia, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
hardziej
timburton
Space
colors
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps