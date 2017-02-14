The Singapore Architect (06—Genesis)

Editorial Design





Each edition of this magazine sees the editorial design expanded and flexed to accomodate and highlight different types of content. For the Genesis edition which explores the origins of featured architectural projects, the cover is inspired by the "last sketch". The last sketch is lifted off a drawing pad symbolising the reaching of a goal, but what's left imprinted on the pad is the marks of the last sketch. The imprint expresses the ethereal, transient quality of ideas and the marks seeks to convey the often violent process of idea generation. Executed on tracing paper commonly used by architects, the artwork is blind debossed with a “G” rendered as a graphic-scrawl that’s merged with the sketches. Inside, the layout is simple with notes and sketches from featured architects printed on jotterbook-like paper to reinforce the “sketches” concept.





—



