The Singapore Architect (06—Genesis)
Editorial Design
Each edition of this magazine sees the editorial design expanded and flexed to accomodate and highlight different types of content. For the Genesis edition which explores the origins of featured architectural projects, the cover is inspired by the "last sketch". The last sketch is lifted off a drawing pad symbolising the reaching of a goal, but what's left imprinted on the pad is the marks of the last sketch. The imprint expresses the ethereal, transient quality of ideas and the marks seeks to convey the often violent process of idea generation. Executed on tracing paper commonly used by architects, the artwork is blind debossed with a “G” rendered as a graphic-scrawl that’s merged with the sketches. Inside, the layout is simple with notes and sketches from featured architects printed on jotterbook-like paper to reinforce the “sketches” concept.
—
A re-imagining of a long running title, The Singapore Architect is a spin off of Singapore Architect, the only magazine, produced and written by architects, for architects, in South East Asia which has been running for 41 years; the oldest Singapore magazine of its kind. The new title seeks to present Architecture in Singapore beyond the facade and the publication design is structured to best aid this shift in position.
The magazine is trimmed in a tall format to provision space for footnotes and the gained height for newsstand prominence. Split into four sections, each is printed on a different paper stock for differentiation. Longform reading is encouraged by the enlarged type as if one is reading notes that have been photocopied and magnified. Reading formats are playful throughout the magazine, with the book review presented in a horizontal format like highlighted notes. All these whilst keeping to a strong yet flexible structure.
