Listening Intervention

About

The exercises presented in this book have been developed by the author as part of his listening workshops and artistic research on acoustics and the body. Exploring issues concerning: contact, filter, and distance, each of the exercises evokes a situation where the body is used wholly as a medium for experiencing sounds in relation to one’s present self. The exercises guide listeners to encounter sounds distributed in space in relation to their sources considering shifts in frequency, amplitude, and rhythm. Read Less

