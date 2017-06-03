P I P E S

Growing up and living in southern Germany means that you're surrounded by churches – especially catholic ones. I don't believe in in any kind of religion but I found out that I enjoy the church buildings themselves. It seems that there's a common sense in society about being quiet in churches. Living in a big city where it is hard to find some quiet an peace I more and more chose to go to churches to get away from this constant noise and stress of the city life. The more churches I went to the more often I thought that I want to shoot a series of organs.