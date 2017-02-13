Aston Martin Lagonda with Tomek Olszowski

Cult cars don't come much less conventional than the Aston Martin Lagonda. Only 645 were ever made, and they're like no other car before or since. The wedge-shaped body is the height of a Porsche 911 but over five metres long, with an outrageously space-age dashboard.
"This isn’t a car so much as a mobile pop-cultural mash-up, the intersection of a dozen different ideas, many of which are at odds with each other." (Top Gear)
In this shoot, a touch of seventies noir accents the car's angular forms, and we introduced it to the kind of driver which its retro-futuristic style deserves.
"This isn’t a car so much as a mobile pop-cultural mash-up, the intersection of a dozen different ideas, many of which are at odds with each other." (Top Gear)
In this shoot, a touch of seventies noir accents the car's angular forms, and we introduced it to the kind of driver which its retro-futuristic style deserves.
Photographer: Tomek Olszowski
Retouching: Maria Luisa Calosso & Aljaž Bezjak / Recom Farmhouse
Retouching: Maria Luisa Calosso & Aljaž Bezjak / Recom Farmhouse
Production: Studio Tecza Production & Piramida Film
Model: Kajo Szwed
Recom Farmhouse is on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!
More work at recomfarmhouse.com and our blog madlove.net.
More work at recomfarmhouse.com and our blog madlove.net.