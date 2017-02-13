Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse London, United Kingdom
Tomek Olszowski Cracow, Poland
Aston Martin Lagonda with Tomek Olszowski
3339
847
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Adobe Photoshop

    Cult cars don't come much less conventional any than the Aston Martin Lagonda. Only 645 were ever made, and they're like no other car before or since. The wedge-shaped body is the height of a Porsche 911 but over five metres long, with a outrageously space-age dashboard. In this shoot, a touch of seventies noir accents the car's angular forms, and we introduced it to the driver that its retro-futuristic style deserves. Read Less
Cult cars don't come much less conventional than the Aston Martin Lagonda. Only 645 were ever made, and they're like no other car before or since. The wedge-shaped body is the height of a Porsche 911 but over five metres long, with an outrageously space-age dashboard. 

"This isn’t a car so much as a mobile pop-cultural mash-up, the intersection of a dozen different ideas, many of which are at odds with each other." (Top Gear) 

In this shoot, a touch of seventies noir accents the car's angular forms, and we introduced it to the kind of driver which its retro-futuristic style deserves. 
Photographer: Tomek Olszowski
Retouching: Maria Luisa Calosso & Aljaž Bezjak /  Recom Farmhouse 
Production: Studio Tecza Production & Piramida Film
Model: Kajo Szwed