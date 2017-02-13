Aston Martin Lagonda with Tomek Olszowski

About

Cult cars don't come much less conventional any than the Aston Martin Lagonda. Only 645 were ever made, and they're like no other car before or since. The wedge-shaped body is the height of a Porsche 911 but over five metres long, with a outrageously space-age dashboard. In this shoot, a touch of seventies noir accents the car's angular forms, and we introduced it to the driver that its retro-futuristic style deserves. Read Less

