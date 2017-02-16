Chasing the Sky | 20 Stories of Women in Architecture

About

Chasing the Sky, is a book that showcases twenty of Australia’s leading women in architecture. Chasing the Sky is the second book in the ‘20 Stories’ series, with each edition featuring different aspects of the architecture industry. In Chasing the Sky the concentrated voice of some of Australia’s most dynamic practitioners, and their substantial projects, compel us to strive for just such possibility; for equitable and vital architectural careers in our immediate reach. Distilled in this volume is a palpable sense of women at work in architecture, of the joys and challenges of a creative profession and the culture of making. Common themes and questions run across the volume to reveal commonalities and differences. We hear varied views on education, craft and technology; on collaboration and inventive processes; on formative influences and entrepreneurship; and, on the relationship between architecture and society. As acclaimed individuals and as a diverse collective, they offer an incisive glimpse into the richness of contemporary Australian architecture, of the spirit that galvanises the profession and cultivates its future buoyancy. Read Less

