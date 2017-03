InfraMunk vs Tracy Arm Fjord

INFO

During the Summer of 2016, Munko embarked on an Inspiring Adventure up the Best Coast of the United States - traveling pretty much as far north as it goes.. Venturing on a small Vessel, he toured and photographed the incomparable Tracy Arm Fjord in Juneau Alaska, and captured it's picturesque landscapes in Full-Spectrum..These photographs were quite unique, as he was equipped with a custom modified Full-Spectrum FujiFilm X-T1 IR , a grip of LifePixel Super-Color Infrared Filters and some Vintage Nikon Manual Focus lenses - together producing some fiercely psychedelic and experimental palettes that portrayed the scenery in an entirely new light..