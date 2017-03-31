InfraMunk vs Tracy Arm Fjord
____________________________________________________________________________
INFO
During the Summer of 2016, Munko embarked on an Inspiring Adventure up the Best Coast of the United States - traveling pretty much as far north as it goes.. Venturing on a small Vessel, he toured and photographed the incomparable Tracy Arm Fjord in Juneau Alaska, and captured it's picturesque landscapes in Full-Spectrum..These photographs were quite unique, as he was equipped with a custom modified Full-Spectrum FujiFilm X-T1 IR, a grip of LifePixel Super-Color Infrared Filters and some Vintage Nikon Manual Focus lenses - together producing some fiercely psychedelic and experimental palettes that portrayed the scenery in an entirely new light..
____________________________________________________________________________
INFRA 644A
INFRA 644B
INFRA 706
INFRA 676B
INFRA 671
INFRA 374B
INFRA 376
INFRA 659
INFRA 280B
INFRA 378
INFRA 687
INFRA 656B
INFRA 322
INFRA 699B
INFRA 374a
INFRA 670
INFRA 587
INFRA 588
INFRA 615
INFRA 619
HIGH-QUALITY PRINTS IN COLLABORATION WITH CINART:
A very exciting ingredient of this release is the collaboration with the legendary Graphic Designer Michael Cina, who is a dear friend and one of Munko's favorite designers on earth. Cina has started an amazing print store at CinaArt.com, where the InfraMunk will be sold as incredibly high-quality prints using the finest ink and paper, with Munko being a guest artist on the platform.
CINAART PRINT DETAILS
• Archival pigment print on premium ultra smooth 100% cotton rag paper.
• Each print is 13"x20" 300dpi and can be shipped framed or unframed.
• All prints include a ½" to 1” white border on all sides.
• Each print is 13"x20" 300dpi and can be shipped framed or unframed.
• All prints include a ½" to 1” white border on all sides.
￼Full Collect
A Super-Full collect of the entire Photo Set can be found on Munko's Photography Site - frequently updated with the fresh shizzles..
____________________________________________________________________________