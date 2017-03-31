Bradley G Munkowitz
San Francisco, CA, USA
Message
InfraMunk vs Tracy Arm Fjord
4572
656
31
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net



InfraMunk vs Tracy Arm Fjord

____________________________________________________________________________


INFO

During the Summer of 2016, Munko embarked on an Inspiring Adventure up the Best Coast of the United States - traveling pretty much as far north as it goes.. Venturing on a small Vessel, he toured and photographed the incomparable Tracy Arm Fjord in Juneau Alaska, and captured it's picturesque landscapes in Full-Spectrum..These photographs were quite unique, as he was equipped with a custom modified Full-Spectrum FujiFilm X-T1 IR, a grip of LifePixel Super-Color Infrared Filters and some Vintage Nikon Manual Focus lenses - together producing some fiercely psychedelic and experimental palettes that portrayed the scenery in an entirely new light..


____________________________________________________________________________

INFRA 644A 

Buy Print at CinaArt.com



INFRA 644B

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 706

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 676B

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 671

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 374B

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 376

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 659

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 280B

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 378

Buy Print at CinaArt.com

INFRA 687

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 656B

Buy Print at CinaArt.com


INFRA 322


INFRA 699B


INFRA 374a


INFRA 670


INFRA 587


INFRA 588


INFRA 615


INFRA 619



HIGH-QUALITY PRINTS IN COLLABORATION WITH CINART: 

A very exciting ingredient of this release is the collaboration with the legendary Graphic Designer Michael Cina, who is a dear friend and one of Munko's favorite designers on earth. Cina has started an amazing print store at CinaArt.com, where the InfraMunk will be sold as incredibly high-quality prints using the finest ink and paper, with Munko being a guest artist on the platform.


CINAART PRINT DETAILS

• Archival pigment print on premium ultra smooth 100% cotton rag paper.
• Each print is 13"x20" 300dpi and can be shipped framed or unframed.
• All prints include a ½" to 1” white border on all sides.






￼Full Collect 

A Super-Full collect of the entire Photo Set can be found on Munko's Photography Site - frequently updated with the fresh shizzles..

____________________________________________________________________________

Photographer
at GMUNK INCORPORATED
for the InfraMunk