DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO
Weida, Germany
Airberlin - Illustration Set I
    If you want to travel by plane, you can take everything you want on holiday or where you are on the road. In order to give the "possible" a face, we have developed an icons series which reacts responsive on all devices. 14 icons - from bicycles to sports luggage to the beloved four-legged friends. Let`s fly ...! Read Less
CREDITS

Client: Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG
Illustrations: DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO
Webdesign: Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG 