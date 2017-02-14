IRD - Brand design

[FR] IRD, Institut Français de recherche pour le développement
L'Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD) a pour mission de faire progresser le développement durable et humain à travers la recherche scientifique et technique. C’est un acteur majeur de l’agenda international pour le développement. Son modèle de partenariat scientifique équitable avec les pays en développement est unique au monde.
Voici la proposition non retenue que nous avions présentée pour la refonte de leur identité visuelle.
Le projet s'articule autour d'un logo dont la composition croissante des lettres «IRD» évoque très directement l’idée de développement. Le mot semble venir compléter le dessin du cercle, comme pour combler la part manquante du monde. L’idée de progression apparait dans le tracé ouvert du cercle, comme un chargement en cours, une évolution vers le progrès.
Ensuite, dans la charte graphique, le logo vient se positionner à la frontière du nord et du sud, illustrant l’idée de “science en partage”, et permettant de valoriser l'incroyable fond iconographique dont dispose l'IRD.
L'ensemble du projet s'accompagne d'une baseline "Science en partage - Humanité en progrès".
[EN] IRD, French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development
The French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) is a science and technology establishment whose mission is to advance sustainable and human development through research. It is a major player on the international development agenda. Its model of fair scientific partnership with developing countries is unique in the world.
Here is the (rejected) design identity proposal we created.
The logo is based on the growing composition of the letters "IRD" which refers directly to the idea of development. The word seems to complete the drawing of the circle, as if to fill the missing part of the world. The idea of progression appears in the open tracing of the circle as a loading process, an evolution towards progress.
Later on in the graphic chart, the logo is positioned in between North and South, illustrating the idea of "sharing science", and allowing to value the incredible iconographic background of the IRD.
The whole project is accompanied with the baseline "Sharing science - Progressing humanity".
