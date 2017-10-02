We were on a day trip passing the beautiful mountains and valleys of Switzerland, when we coincidentally drove by this idyllic little place of Ralf + Vivian König. They were about to build a small bed & breakfast, selling their own mustard in their farm shop, cooking on the weekends and in big need of a corporate and website that would enable them to inform and offer their services online. Königsblut has been their chose name ever since Ralf has an endlessly exciting pool of stories to tell. To us it was important to build a clean frame, they can move in freely. We realized the website, business cards, flyers, product labels and photos. Check out the website here.