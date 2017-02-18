We were asked to participate on the pitch to a new visual language for the Kunstverein Konstanz. As one of the eldest art society germanywide, they are still the only public institution in Constance showing contemporary art. We suggested a more radical usage of ne typefaces, but kept the old logo to still build a reference, especially for the regional audience. Next to the corporate design we made examples on how to take measures leading to a younger target audience and optimize communication tone and strategy.